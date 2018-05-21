INSV Tarini arrives in Goa after historic circumnavigation; Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes all-woman crew

By ANI

PANAJI: The all woman-crew commanding the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini on Monday arrived here after successfully circumnavigating the globe for eight months.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received the six-member team along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lamba.

The INSV Tarini is the first Indian all-women crew to circumnavigate the globe.

The INSV Tarini is the first Indian all-women crew to circumnavigate the globe, led by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi. The crew comprises of Lieutenant P Swathi, Lieutenant Pratibha Jamwal (Air Traffic Control specialists), Lieutenant Vijaya Devi, Sub Lieutenant Payal Gupta (both Education officers) and Lieutenant B Aishwarya, a Naval Architect.

Lt. S Vijaya Devi, Seamanship officer of INSV Tarini talks about how they were welcomed as per Maori cultural traditions at Lyttelton port, New Zealand.

Lt. Aishwarya Boddapati, Engineering Officer of INSV Tarini speaks about the marine life & scenic views experienced by the crew in the South Pacific Ocean.

The expedition was covered in five legs, with stopovers at four ports - Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa.