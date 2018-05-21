Jammu & Kashmir: Infant killed, eight injured in heavy Pakistan shelling along International Border

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani Rangers fired automatic weapons and mortar shells at BSF positions and civilian areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, killing an eight-month-old baby and injuring eight others.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces took place a day after they called up BSF officers and asked them to stop firing. This was after the BSF’s three-day firing on Pakistani positions inflicted severe damage.

The Pakistan mortar shelling hit a police station at Arnia sector in which special police officer Gurcharan Singh sustained splinter injuries. The splinters of the mortar damaged the vehicle parked at the police station. Some damage was also caused to the police station.

The casualty was reported from Jammu where the baby was fatally hit by a stray bullet inside his house at Seri Palai village in Palanwala.

A BSF official said Pakistani troops breached the border ceasefire in Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in the night using automatic weapons and mortars to target both BSF positions and civilian areas.

The BSF men guarding the International Border also returned the fire using similar calibre weapons.

Sources said administration evacuated some people, who were trapped in mortar shelling, in police armoured vehicles. All educational institutions within radius of 5 km in Jammu’s Arnia sector were closed on Monday.

The intermitting firing and shelling continued throughout the day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Arun Manhas said eight civilians sustained splinter injuries in Pakistani mortar shelling in Arnia sector. The injured were taken to different hospitals.

People living close to Arnia sector were ordered to move out to safe places in view of the heavy cross-border firing and mortar shelling. Manhas said the local administration has set up shelter camps for residents moving out from the border areas. He said educational institutions in Arnia and RS Pura sectors would remain closed on Tuesdat as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who met a few victims of the Saturday’s attack, described the killings as “highly unfortunate”.

She said the attacks came when Ramzan had just begun and the people had heaved a sigh of relief after the central government announced an unilateral halt to security-related operations during the holy month.

FIR against ex-BJP minister’s brother

SRINAGAR: Police have registered an FIR against the brother of senior BJP leader and former minister Lal Singh for using derogatory language against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a rally, demanding CBI probe in the rape and murder of a nomad girl.

A video of Rajinder Singh Babby, the younger brother of Lal Singh, has gone viral. He can be seen using “abusive and vulgar” language against Mehbooba during the protest. Police registered FIR against Lal Singh’s brother under relevanat sections of Ranbir Penal Code and IT Act.