Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools along International Border shut due to Pakistan shelling

The officials said that the situation was very tense as the firing and shelling by Pakistan has been going on intermittently from across the border.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The schools along a section of the International Border (IB) were today closed down by authorities due to firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, officials said.

The schools, up to five kilometers range from the IB, have been shut.

"The schools along the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua were closed because of the firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops, divisional level officials said.

Over 150 schools are situated in the range along the IB in the region, they said.

For the past one week, Pakistani Rangers and Army have directly targeted civilians areas, killing six persons, including two BSF jawans, and causing injuries to 18 people along the IB.

The officials said that the situation was very tense as the firing and shelling by Pakistan has been going on intermittently from across the border.

The schools, including government and private educational institutes, up to five kilometers range from the IB and LoC, have been shut.

The schools along the IB and LoC in five border district of Jammu, Samba and Kathua were closed because of the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops, divisional level officials said.

Over 150 schools are situated in the range along the IB in the region, they said.

For the past one week, Pakistan Rangers and Army have directly targeted civilians areas, killing six persons, including two BSF jawans and injuries 18 people along IB.

The officials said that the situation was very tense as the firing and shelling by Pakistan has been going on intermittently from across the border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir International Border Pakistan shelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

India takes seriously any comment from Pakistan on peace with India: Nirmala Sitharaman

An Indigo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore did not take off from Visakhapatnam airport, after its pilot allegedly noticed that a bird stuck in the propeller. (File | Reuters)

Directorate General of Civil Aviation moves NGT, says impossible to dump poop mid-air

Outrage after Dalit man thrashed to death in Gujarat; Jignesh Mevani fumes after video of incident goes viral

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title