Jammu & Kashmir: Schools along International Border shut due to Pakistan shelling

By PTI

JAMMU: The schools along a section of the International Border (IB) were today closed down by authorities due to firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, officials said.

The schools, up to five kilometers range from the IB, have been shut.

"The schools along the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua were closed because of the firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops, divisional level officials said.

Over 150 schools are situated in the range along the IB in the region, they said.

For the past one week, Pakistani Rangers and Army have directly targeted civilians areas, killing six persons, including two BSF jawans, and causing injuries to 18 people along the IB.

The officials said that the situation was very tense as the firing and shelling by Pakistan has been going on intermittently from across the border.

