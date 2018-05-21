Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 10 killed, 47 hurt as bus rams into truck

Nine people were killed and twenty others injured after a bus collided with a truck near Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

By PTI

GUNA: Ten people, including an infant, were killed and 47 others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in the district in the early hours today, a police official said.

The private bus was on its way to Ahmedabad in Gujarat from Banda in Uttar Pradesh when it hit the truck's rear side on a road near Ruthiyai town around 4.30 am, Guna Police Station in-charge Vivek Asthana told PTI.

The truck was stranded on the road due to some technical problem, the police said.

Seven persons, including the bus driver, died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries in the district hospital, Asthana said.

The deceased included nine men and a one-and-a-half- year old girl.

The injured persons were admitted in the district hospital where the condition of three of them was reported to be serious, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the mishap, the police added.

Further details were awaited.

