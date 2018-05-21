Home Nation

Man arrested for flashing genital to Chinese Indian woman in West Bengal

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused often took the road beside the gift shop and was attracted to the victim.

Published: 21st May 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to molest and showing his genital to a Chinese Indian woman in Bansdroni area of Kolkata on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim at Bansdroni police station, a man entered the gift shop of the victim in Central Park area of Bansdroni on Sunday afternoon and asked her about ‘her rate’. The victim first thought that the customer was asking about rate of any item in the shop. However, the accused
then allegedly pounced on her and attempted to molest her which the victim resisted and shouted for help.

However, the thick glass door of the shop muffled the victim’s cries and the street was also deserted on the Sunday afternoon. The accused then went to the corner of the shop and showed his genital to the victim, which she captured on her mobile phone after which the accused fled the spot, according to the complaint.

The victim then filed a complaint at the police station. However, the face of the accused was not clearly visible in the photographs clicked by the victim. Accordingly, a sketch of the accused was made and he was identified by his shirt colour and shoe, sources revealed. Accused Prasenjit Das was then arrested from Renia area of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas on Sunday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused often took the road beside the gift shop and was attracted to the victim.

A case under Section 354 D (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

This is the third incident of harassment of women in a month in the city. A person was arrested for masturbating in a bus in north Kolkata, video of which was uploaded by the victim on the social media.
Another woman jumped off a moving auto-rickshaw near Jadavpur to escape a gang-rape attempt by three passengers and the driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Molestation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Alliance Air flight overshoots runway at Shirdi, all passengers safe

15/08/1989 - NEW DELHI : Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 42nd anniversary of Independence - Express Photo]

Probe still not complete even after 27 years of Rajiv Gandhi's death

President Kovind refuses to accept doctorate degree conferred to him by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title