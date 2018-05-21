Man arrested for flashing genital to Chinese Indian woman in West Bengal

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to molest and showing his genital to a Chinese Indian woman in Bansdroni area of Kolkata on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim at Bansdroni police station, a man entered the gift shop of the victim in Central Park area of Bansdroni on Sunday afternoon and asked her about ‘her rate’. The victim first thought that the customer was asking about rate of any item in the shop. However, the accused

then allegedly pounced on her and attempted to molest her which the victim resisted and shouted for help.

However, the thick glass door of the shop muffled the victim’s cries and the street was also deserted on the Sunday afternoon. The accused then went to the corner of the shop and showed his genital to the victim, which she captured on her mobile phone after which the accused fled the spot, according to the complaint.

The victim then filed a complaint at the police station. However, the face of the accused was not clearly visible in the photographs clicked by the victim. Accordingly, a sketch of the accused was made and he was identified by his shirt colour and shoe, sources revealed. Accused Prasenjit Das was then arrested from Renia area of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas on Sunday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused often took the road beside the gift shop and was attracted to the victim.

A case under Section 354 D (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

This is the third incident of harassment of women in a month in the city. A person was arrested for masturbating in a bus in north Kolkata, video of which was uploaded by the victim on the social media.

Another woman jumped off a moving auto-rickshaw near Jadavpur to escape a gang-rape attempt by three passengers and the driver.