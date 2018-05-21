Manmohan Singh right candidate to take on BJP: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In an apparant opposition to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's name Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar has said Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is the right candidate to take on PM Modi and the BJP.

"The government in Karnataka will last at the most for a quarter. Rest of the country is under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's spell and to fight it, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh would be the right candidate," Ambedkar said at Pandharpur after addressing a rally of Dhangar community.

"Rahul Gandhi needs more orientation into politics, while Dr Manmohan Singh had was successful in countering false propoganda of Modi government," he observed while explaining the logic behind his statement.

Ambedkar accused the NCP of having a tacit understanding with the BJP. He also accused the Congress of misguiding oppressed communities like the Dhangars.

"BJP, NCP and the Congress all have misguided the opprested communities like Dhangars in the name of quota. Hence the communities are disgruntled with these parties and would try to snatch power from them," Ambedkar said while elaborating the purpose behind Dhangar rally.

Ambedkar's party has fielded a candidate in the Bhandara-Gondia Loksabha by poll and is also looking to play an enhanced role in the state politics. He criticised the Shiv Sena for not quitting the state government and said, "They would be in trouble if they don't do it."

Ambedkar also accused the BJP saying that the party can stoop to any low to achieve its goals.

"Communities would be divided, wars would be wedged and soldiers martyred. The BJP will try to create an image of peacekeeper by doing so. This is a party that can stoo to any low for power," Amedkar said.

He also accused the BJP of having an altering motive of changing the constitution, for which the party would go to any low, he added.