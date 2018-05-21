Mumbai-bound Oman Air flight diverted to Hyderabad

By ANI

HYDERABAD: An Oman Air Muscat-Mumbai flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to air traffic congestion over Mumbai airport on Sunday.

According to officials, "Oman Air WY 203 flight departed Hyderabad at 09:56 (UTC) and it reached Mumbai airport at 11:35 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)."

The flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to air traffic congestion over Mumbai airport, the official added.

Meanwhile, the pilot of the flight said, "the wait time due to congestion is not acceptable"

According to media reports, there have been flight delays at Mumbai lately as the airport has upgraded its Instrument Landing System (ILS).