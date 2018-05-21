Home Nation

Mumbai vendor accuses BJP MP Kirit Somaiya of manhandling

A street vendor filed a complaint against BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai alleging that he manhandled him and also collected penalty money from him.

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (File|PTI)

By ANI

The vendor further alleged that the BJP MP pushed him and asked to vacate the place.

"He (Kirit Somaiya) came at 8 pm and asked us to vacate the place. He came again, we told him we are vacating but he pushed us," a vendor said.

The vendor also said that Somaiya also threw the bag of a woman who was buying vegetables.

He also alleged that the BJP leader made all of them pay a fine of Rs 1250.

The BJP MP has not made any clarification in this regard as of now.

