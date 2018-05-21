Home Nation

Nationwide 12-hour Rail Roko sponsored affect train services in Bengal and neighbouring states

Published: 21st May 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By UNI

KOLKATA: The 12-hour Rail Roko sponsored by many mass organisations of the ethnic communities today disrupted the long-distance train services of both Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER).

Several trains in various parts of West Bengal, and neighbouring Jharkhand, Odisha, and Assa have been detained, reports reaching here said.

Sources said the passengers trains have been stranded in the districts of Purulia, Bankura, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and beyond in Assam as the agitators squatted on the tracks with a 10-point demand since 06 00 hours.

Even some of the highways have been blocked by the tribal people armed with traditional weapons of bows and arrows and tangi.

Many fleets of trains both SER and ER have been cancelled.

Of these Asansol-Ranchi Passengers, Up and Down Adra and Asansol Passengers, Up and Down Asansol-Bokaro Passengers, Asansol-Tata Passenges, Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Exp, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Exp, via Sambalpur, Rajendranagar Durgo-South Bihar Exp have been detained at different stations affecting the commuters badly.

Besides, Up Avadh Assam Exp at Kokrajhar, Up AC Exp at Falakata, Up Kamrup at Jalpaiguri Rd, Down Kanchanjungha at Fakiragram.

Up Okha Exp & Up Dadar Exp have been diverted via Golakgunj section.

