Polling for two seats of MLCs in Maharashtra begins

By UNI

AURANGABAD: Poling for two seats of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Parbhani-Hingoli and Beed-Latur-Osmanabd local bodies constituencies began this morning amid tight security.

Reports reaching from the district headquarters from the constituencies said in Parbhani-Hingoli constituency poll started at seven polling centres in both districts.

Triangular fight is being seen in this constituency where BJP-SS alliance has fielded Vipul Bakhoriya against Congress-NCP candidate Suresh Deshmukh while Suresh Nagre is independent candidate.

In Beed-Latur-Osmanabad constituency poll started at 20 polling centres in three districts in which 1005 voters from local and civic bodies members can cast their votes.

There was straight fight between BJP-SS alliance candidate Suresh Dhas and NCP-Congress supported candidate Ashok Jagdale.

Ramesh Karad, who was official candidate of NCP, has surprisingly withdrawn his nomination papers.

Counting of votes will take place on May 24, sources said.