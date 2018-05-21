Home Nation

Rahul remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Earlier today, Rahul along with sister Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in Delhi.

Published: 21st May 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul along with sister Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday remembered his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 27th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul thanked his father for teaching him how to love and respect every one.

"My father taught me that hate is a prison for those who carry it. Today, on his death anniversary, I thank him for teaching me to love and respect all beings, the most valuable gifts a father can give a son," he tweeted.

"Rajiv Gandhi, those of us that love you hold you forever in our hearts," he added.

A look back at Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Rare images from the past

Rajiv Gandhi's wife and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to him.

A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Chennai's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

