Toll in Uttar Pradesh hooch tragedy rises to 13

Senior UP ministers and officials have visited different hospitals in Kanpur to meet the affected people admitted there.

By UNI

LUCKNOW: With four more deaths reported from the adjoining Kanpur Dehat district in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the Uttar Pradesh hooch tragedy mounted to 13 on Monday.

A total of five people have died in Kanpur and remaining eight people in Kanpur Dehat due to consumption of spurious liquor sold from a government licence outlet.

Around 25 people are still admitted in the hospital.

Meanwhile, FIR has been registered against seven people, including a former UP minister and ex- Samajwadi Party MLA Ram Swarup Singh and his family members, for selling the hooch in Kanpur Dehat.

Five people, including two grandson of the former minister-- Niraj Singh and Vinay Singh along with his salesman besides one Manjoor and Monu-- have been arrested by police on Sunday night.

In both Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat , the authorities have ordered a separate Magistrate probe, while the liquor has been sent to Lucknow for scientific test.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Gorakhpur on Monday has ordered strict action against the accused people.

He has also expressed grief over the death of people and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

People launched a protest alleging police nexus with the liquor shop owner.

Senior officials are on the spot.

Sources said the salesman and the contractor of the registered country-made liquor shop in both Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat were reported to be absconding after the incident.

Sources said the victims, who had allegedly consumed liquor purchased from a registered country-made liquor shop were found to be vomiting and suffering from nausea and several others ailments.

"Going by the preliminary statements of the family members of the deceased, the symptoms of the deceased were similar to those of consuming poisonous liquor," said a senior excise official.

Meanwhile, Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat administration have puts immediate ban on sale of liquor brand 'Madhuri-442' following death of 13 people due to consumption of spurious liquor.

