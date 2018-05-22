Abused Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti thanks people for support

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday thanked people for supporting her against the accused person who used abusive language against her in the winter capital of the state.

Police has already registered a case against the accused, brother of former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Choudhary Lal Singh who resigned following his participation in a rally organised by Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) against the arrest of some people in connection with the Kathua rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in January.

Taking to micro blogging site twitter, Ms Mufti said, ''I want to thank everyone from across the spectrum for their support & solidarity today.

The abusive statement & its diction, reflect the horrid mentality behind the Kathua rape case.

Working president of the main opposition National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah and a number of other ruling and opposition leaders have also strongly condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the accused.

A video surfaced on social media in which the accused was seen using abusive language against Ms Mufti for refusing to hand over the Kathua rape case to CBI.

The Crime Branch of the state police has arrested eight people and filed charge sheet against the accused in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kathua.

However, the case has now been shifted to Pathankot by the Supreme Court.