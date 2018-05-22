Home Nation

Another molestation video goes viral in Bihar, two arrested

Two persons have been arrested in Gaya in connection with thrashing and trying to disrobe a young woman, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

GAYA: Two persons have been arrested here in connection with thrashing and trying to disrobe a young woman, the video of which had gone viral on social media, a senior police official said today.

An FIR was registered under the IT Act and relevant sections of the IPC at the Wazirganj police station by the SHO after the video wherein a group of men are seen thrashing the woman and trying to disrobe her, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Rajiv Mishra said.

He said two persons - Vijay Yadav and Suresh Chaudhary - whose faces were clearly visible in the video footage, have been arrested.

Both the arrested accused are residents of Tarwan village and based on their interrogation other accomplices would be nabbed, the SSP said.

He also said that the victim has been identified and efforts were on to contact her.

She was beaten up, along with her boyfriend, when the assailants spotted the two together and felt disturbed that the girl was bringing dishonour to the village.

This is the third such incident to have been reported from a central Bihar district in the past one month.

Last month, the video of a minor girl being molested by nearly a dozen youths had gone viral.

Altogether 13 persons, eight of them minors, were arrested in this connection.

The video of a woman being sexually assaulted by a youth in presence of a number of other people had gone viral earlier this month.

A zero FIR was lodged at Kowali police station of Gaya since the police were initially clueless about the place of the incident though its likelihood of having taken place in central Bihar was evident from the people in the video speaking in Magahi dialect.

Last week, Patna Zone Inspector General of Police N H Khan claimed that the victim and four other accused have been identified and that they all belonged to Naubatpur in Jehanabad.

Khan had also said that the video was at least three to four months old and that the men visible therein were daily wage labourers who have left Bihar in search of livelihood.

He, however, added that police were trying to persuade the woman, who was married, to get her statement recorded before a magistrate.

