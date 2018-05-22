Home Nation

Anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu over ceasefire violation

Led by its chairman Sunil Dimple, over 200 members of the organisation took out a protest march which began from the Janipur high court road.

Published: 22nd May 2018 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Anti-Pakistan protest was held here today against firing and shelling by the neighbouring country in which seven people, including an eight-month-old baby, have been killed and 24 others injured in the past one week.

The protest was organised by the Jammu West Assembly Movement, which advocates the cause of Jammu.

Led by its chairman Sunil Dimple, over 200 members of the organisation took out a protest march which began from the Janipur high court road.

They burnt effigies and flags of Pakistan on the high court road against the ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control.

The Pakistani army shelling has affected several villages and hamlets in the border region.

A large number of people have fled their homes due to Pakistani shelling along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba district, the protestors said.

They also burnt effigies of the BJP-PDP state government and demanded handing over J&K to the army and imposing governor's rule.

Sunil said people of the state are fed up of Pak-supported terrorism and routine ceasefire violations.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anti-Pakistan protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold