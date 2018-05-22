Home Nation

Archbishop letter row: No discrimination against anyone on basis of religion, says Rajnath Singh

Archbishop of Delhi Archdiocese, Anil Joseph Couto, had called upon the churches of the capital to start a year-long prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion or sect, and such things will never be allowed in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

His comments came in the wake of the Archbishop of Delhi referring to a "turbulent political atmosphere" in the country and appealing to launch a prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

"I have not seen the statement (of the Archbishop) verbatim but all I can say is that India is a country where there is no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, sect or religion. Such a thing cannot be allowed," Singh said on the sidelines of an event of the Border Security Force (BSF) here.

During the event, the home minister said the government will not allow any breach in the unity of the country.

"Sometimes questions are asked to us. We will not compromise on the unity, integrity and sovereignty of this country at any cost and this is our top priority. We are also committed to strengthening the bonds of amity, affinity and harmony in our society," he said.

The Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto, had reportedly written a letter to all parish priests in the capital earlier this month asking for a prayer campaign to be launched and also appealing to fast on Fridays in run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Citing the 'turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution and the secular fabric of our nation', the letter says, "It is our hallowed practice to pray for our country and its political leaders all the time but all the more so when we approach the general elections."

"As we look forward towards 2019, when we will have a new government, let us begin a prayer campaign for our country," states the letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Archbishop of Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Law and order improved due to Centre's peace initiative: Jammu  & Kashmir DGP

India calls on UN to provide transparent platform to raise international taxation issues

Land Row: Right time for governor to take over Jammu & Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures