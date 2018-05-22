Archbishop letter row: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defends PM Narendra Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards the inclusive growth of the country, irrespective of any religion and castes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards inclusive growth without discriminating, while breaking barriers of religion and castes. We can only ask them to think with progressive mindset," Naqvi told ANI.

His statement comes after the Archbishop of Delhi Archdiocese, Anil Joseph Couto, through a letter called upon the churches of the capital to start a year-long prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, Secretary to Archbishop of Delhi, Father Robinson clarified that the letter is just an invitation for prayers and is not against the government or the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Archbishop's letter is not political, neither it is against the government or against the honourable Prime Minister. Misinformation should not be spread. It is just an invitation for prayers, and such letters have been written in the past too."

Archbishop Anil Couto, had released a circular to the Delhi churches on May 08th, urging the Christian community to hold prayers and observe a fast on Fridays for the nation's sake.

"As we look forward towards 2019, when we will have new government, let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13, 2018 which marks the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima, consecrating ourselves and our nation to the Immaculate Heart," the circular read.

"I request that we observe a day of fast every Friday of the week by forgoing at least one meal and offering our penance and all our sacrifices for our spiritual renewal and that of our nation. Moreover, I earnestly request that we organize an hour of Eucharistic adoration every Friday at a convenient time in all our parishes, religious houses and institution specifically praying for our nation," added the circular.