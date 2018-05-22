Home Nation

Assam HSLC Results 2018 on May 25 at 9 AM

Guwahati:  The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the Assam HSLC Results (Class 10) on May 25, 2018 at 9 am.

This year, over 3 lakh students had appeared for the HSLC examination, held at 852 centres from February 16 to March 8, 2018 across the state. 

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has tied with www.assam.shiksha and www.results.shiksha to launch an exclusive mobile app named ‘SEBA Results 2018’. Students can download the app from this link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=seba.assam.shiksha  

Apart from the mobile app students can also access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.assam.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

www.assamonline.in

Steps to check your result through official mobile app:

Step 1: Download- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=seba.assam.shiksha  

Step 2: Enter your Roll Number and other details as mentioned

Step 3: Click on the 'Get Result' button to view your result

Step 4: Download or take a screenshot of the Assam HSLC Results 2018 for future reference

