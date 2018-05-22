Home Nation

Draft passengers charter proposes heavy fine for delay in flights due to operators' fault

The government has proposed to that airlines should provide compensation if the delay causes a passenger to miss a connecting flight.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:03 PM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to improve the air-passengers experience, Government has unveiled a draft air passenger charter. Passengers will be compensated if an airline is at fault for any delay. If a domestic airline cancels a flight or delays it for more than four hours, the passenger will be eligible for a full refund.

For the first time, the government has proposed to that airlines should provide compensation if the delay causes a passenger to miss a connecting flight. The penalty will start from Rs 5000 and can be as steep as Rs 20,000.

The proposed draft says that if a passenger cancels the air ticket within 24 hours of booking it, and if the provided travel is to take place after 96 hours, then the passenger will be able to cancel the ticket without any charge.

The charter has also said that cancellation charges should not be more than the sum of the basic fare and fuel surcharge.  Moreover, if the flight delay is communicated more than 24 hours prior to original scheduled and the delay is for more than four hours, airlines have to offer an option of the full refund of the ticket to the passenger.

If the delay involves the flight to fly on the next day, that is the airline to offer additional free-of-charge hotel accommodation. Union ministry of civil aviation has put the draft in the public domain and has been kept open for public consultation for 30 days.

