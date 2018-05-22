EVM, paper trail should be matched at more polling stations: Ex-CECs to Election Commission

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) must make efforts to increase the number of polling stations where results of EVMs are matched with paper trail machines, former chief election commissioners told the poll panel today.

They also suggested that the commission should work out ways to reduce the number of phases in elections to shorten the period of the model code.

The EC today held a round-table conference with former chief election commissioners (CECs) and election commissioners.

The consultation was attended by former CECs M S Gill, J M Lyngdoh, T S Krishna Murthy, B B Tandon, S Y Quraishi, V S Sampath, H R Bramha and Nasim Zaidi, and former election commissioner G V G Krishnamurthyy.

The deliberations focused on the use of paper trail machines at all polling stations, reducing the period of the model code and the need to curb hate speech, according to a commission spokesperson.

Elaborating on the two-hour-long meeting, sources privy to the deliberations said a need was felt to increase the number of polling stations where results of electronic voting machines (EVMs) are matched with slips produced by VVPAT, or simply put, paper trail machines to enhance the confidence of voters and politicians in EVMs.

In his last days in office, then CEC, Nasim Zaidi, had approved matching EVM and VVPAT slips in five per cent polling stations per assembly constituency.

But as a pilot project, the EC, at present, matches EVM and VVPAT results in one polling station per assembly seat.

On the issue of the Model Code of Conduct, the sources said most of the participants were of the view that with better poll management, the EC can have lesser phases and thus reduce the period of the model code.

The former CECs were of the firm view that the model code should be implemented with far greater strictness as hate speeches and use of money power have gone up considerably.

The EC has all along maintained that the Model Code of Conduct does not bring governance to a halt during polls, saying it only bars governments from announcing fresh projects and schemes during the period.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of norms that have been evolved with the consensus of political parties, who have consented to abide by it, and also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit.

The EC ensures that it is followed by parties and candidates.

It is also ensured that official machinery is not misused to help the ruling party.

The model code is enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule by the EC, and is operational till the process of elections are completed, which is usually a couple of days after the verdict is announced.

The talks at the 'round table' also revolved around having a better electoral roll with lesser duplicate entries and fake voters to ensure that polls are free and fair of malpractices.

Most of those who attended the meet said the EC should maintain the "perception of being fair and independent" as parties often target the poll watchdog of bias, which is bad for its reputation.