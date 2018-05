By PTI

KOKRAJHAR: Five recruits of the militant outfit NDFB(Sonbijit) were arrested when they were on their way to Myanmar for training, a police official said.

"Four men and a boy were apprehended as they were about to go by train to Dimapur in Nagaland and thereafter to Myanmar", Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rajen Sing said yesterday.

Their interrogation is on, the SP said.