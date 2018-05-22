Home Nation

Gorakhpur's Dr Kafeel Khan vows to serve in Nipah-hit Kozhikode, reaches out to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Extending his wish to serve at Calicut Medical College Hospital, Khan, a paediatrician from Gorakhpur, has reached out to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via Facebook.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former MP Sebastian Paul (left) with Dr Kafeel Khan at a function in Kochi . (EPS File photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Kafeel Khan from Uttar Pradesh, who has been at loggerheads with the Yogi Adityanath government following the infant deaths in Gorakhpur, has offered to serve at Kozhikode district in the wake of Nipah outbreak. 

Extending his wish to serve at Calicut Medical College Hospital, Khan, a paediatrician from Gorakhpur, has reached out to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via social media platform Facebook. While requesting the CM to allow him 'to save innocent lives', the medical practitioner also praised the service of Lini, the nurse who succumbed yesterday to the infection.

"She is an inspiration and I am more than willing to sacrifice my life for the noble cause," wrote Dr Kafeel on his Facebook post. Responding to the FB post, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government is more than happy to allow persons like Dr Kafeel to work with the state.

Meanwhile, the CM also added that those doctors or health experts who were willing to serve should have to either contact the Directorate of Health Services or Calicut Medical College Superintendent for processing their requests.

"It is heartwarming that several persons associated with the health sector were coming forward, extending their willingness to help the government in containing the Nipah virus. This includes doctors and health experts. Some had already arrived at Kozhikode. The state government is grateful to them," said Vijayan in his FB post.

It may be recalled that Dr Kafeel Khan, who is out on bail after spending seven months in jail in connection with the deaths of 30 infants at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRDMC) in Gorakhpur, wrote to the principal of the college requesting him to revoke his suspension order. He was serving as an assistant lecturer in the Department of Paediatrics when he was suspended on August 22, 2017.
 

