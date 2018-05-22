Home Nation

Government working on applications of AI for military use: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said AI can be used in a range of areas including guarding the country's borders and securing outer space.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said the government was serious about introducing applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for defence forces and called for building adequate infrastructure for its use.

Sitharaman said AI can be used in a range of areas including guarding the country's borders and securing outer space.

She was speaking at a workshop of stakeholders involved in putting in place a framework for use of artificial intelligence by the defence forces.

Sitharaman said applications of AI can be effective for aerial, land-based and naval platforms besides using it to monitor any sort of chemical and nuclear warfare.

In February, the government had set up a high-powered task force headed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to recommend a framework for applications of AI in defence forces.

"The task force should be able to tell us what is it that will encourage the use of the AI in defence forces. The challenges identified is the lack of infrastructure to enable the use of AI. I would place cyber, nuclear and space high on this agenda," she said.

The task force is examining the peaceful and commercial use of AI and will visualise developing transformative weaponry of future.

It is also examining ways to use AI to check activities of non-state actors as well as to develop an intelligent robotic system for military use.

Officials said the task force is studying use of AI by other leading countries including the US, China, Japan, Germany, Russia and will recommend specific measures for its applications for the armed forces.

They said it will also make broad recommendations to make India a significant power of AI in defence, specifically in the area of aviation, naval, land systems, cyber, nuclear, and biological warfare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister Artificial Intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

All-women Indian Navy crew returns to Goa after historic global circumnavigation

EVM, Voting

EVM, paper trail should be matched at more polling stations: Ex-CECs to Election Commission

Gujarat cops oppose social activist Teesta Setalvad's pre-arrest bail plea in alleged fund embezzlement case

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light