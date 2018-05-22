Home Nation

House that? Maya workaround to skirt SC whip

 In what’s being seen as a bid to circumvent the Supreme Court’s recent order that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh must vacate their government accommodation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief M

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:38 AM

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In what’s being seen as a bid to circumvent the Supreme Court’s recent order that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh must vacate their government accommodation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has reportedly turned her official bungalow into a memorial for party founder Kanshiram.The BSP supremo currently lives in the sprawling 13 A Mall Avenue bungalow, in her capacity as a former chief minister, and has decided to move to another one just across the road — 9, Mall Avenue — which she purchased in 2010.

As Mayawati prepares to shift, a board came up at the government bungalow on Monday, declaring it as ‘Sri Kanshi Ram Ji Yadgar Vishram Sthal’. Pictures of the board have since gone viral on social media.
Explaining the reason behind the new board, a senior BSP functionary said the bungalow has been associated with Kanshiram in several ways and was allotted in the name of Kanshiram. 
However, a senior officer in the Estate Department said: “As per our knowledge, the bungalow was allotted to Mayawati in her capacity as a former chief minister. We will look into our records.”

‘May have to pay over L70,000 as rent’
The rent for a rest house near Mayawati’s bungalow was estimated to be `72,000, compared to `4,212 for her bungalow. The rest house later became a part of the official residence. With the bungalow being converted, she may not have to leave, said sources, adding that she may still have to pay rent, which could be over `72,000, but that should hardly be a bother

