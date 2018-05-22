Jamia Millia Islamia University's website hacked; hacker writes 'Happy Birthday Pooja'

Home Nation

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 01:00 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked late last midnight.

However, the website was restored after a duration of six hours, a university official said.

On visiting the varsity's official website http://jmi.ac.in, last night, instead of the home page the users were greeted by a personalised birthday wish, "Happy Birthday Pooja.Your love."

The varsity today condemned the hackers said it would be taking the issue seriously.

"It is unfortunate that someone does such pranks to send personalised messages. We would be taking this issue seriously. There would be a meeting and we will decide future course of action," the varsity's media coordinator Saima Saeed told PTI.

She said that the varsity received information about the hacking between 12 and 1 am last night.

"Our first response was to restore it and we managed to do it in six hours," she added.

In the past, websites of many educational institutions were hacked, including IITs of Delhi, Madras, Bombay and Kharagpur, Delhi University and Aligarh Muslim University.

Jamia Millia Islamia

