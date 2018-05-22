Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia sector

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one BSF jawan and four civilians.

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:10 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

ARNIA (JAMMU AND KASHMIR): The Pakistani troops on Tuesday violated ceasefire upon the Indian Territory in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector.

On a related note, residents of the Arnia sector have migrated to safer places after Pakistan continued to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The locals had arranged food for those affected by firing from the other side of the border.

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians.

The Central government has ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorist in the state during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Home Ministry said the decision has been taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment".

However, it clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people".

ceasefire violation Arnia secror Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

