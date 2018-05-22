Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Sham Lal Sharma resigns

As per sources he has resigned in protest against the JKPCC chief G A Mir's failure to address Jammu issues, particularly with regard to the party in the region.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with former minister Sham Lal Sharma(L) during the party’s day-long convention in Jammu. | PTI

By PTI

JAMMU: Former minister Sham Lal Sharma has resigned from the post of senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

Sharma's resignation has created uproar in the political circles of the state.

"I have resigned from the post of the senior vice president. I would continue to work as a soldier and member of the party," Sharma said while addressing a meeting paying tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Congress office here yesterday.

As per sources he has resigned in protest against the JKPCC chief G A Mir's failure to address Jammu issues, particularly with regard to the party in the region.

Sharma has forwarded his resignation to the All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi and the JKPCC chief Mir as well .

However, Mir said that he has not yet got the resignation letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JKPCC Sham Lal Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold