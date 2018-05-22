Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Sham Lal Sharma resigns

By PTI

JAMMU: Former minister Sham Lal Sharma has resigned from the post of senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

Sharma's resignation has created uproar in the political circles of the state.

"I have resigned from the post of the senior vice president. I would continue to work as a soldier and member of the party," Sharma said while addressing a meeting paying tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Congress office here yesterday.

As per sources he has resigned in protest against the JKPCC chief G A Mir's failure to address Jammu issues, particularly with regard to the party in the region.

Sharma has forwarded his resignation to the All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi and the JKPCC chief Mir as well .

However, Mir said that he has not yet got the resignation letter.