Home Nation

Law and order improved due to Centre's peace initiative: Jammu  & Kashmir DGP

On May 16, the Union government directed security forces not to launch counter-terror operations during Ramzan but said they reserve the right to retaliate if attacked.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid today said the Centre's announcement to halt anti-militancy operations during Ramzan has improved the law and order situation in the troubled state, especially in south Kashmir which has lately become a hub of terrorists.

The initiative, he said, also served as a confidence building measure. "The Ramzan ceasefire has been successful thus far. The initiative of Hon'ble PM (Prime Minister) has helped in general improvement in law & order," Vaid tweeted.

"The situation especially in south Kashmir has eased and is serving as confidence building measure for families who want their boys to return back home," added the police chief.

He had earlier, too, appealed to the families of Kashmiri militants to urge their sons to join the mainstream.

On May 16, the Union government directed security forces not to launch counter-terror operations during Ramzan but said they reserve the right to retaliate if attacked.

The government said the decision was taken to help peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment.

The announcement came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on May 19.

More than a dozen militants have laid down arms in the Valley since last year after police announced that they will let militants surrender even during ongoing operations.

Most of these militants returned home after appeals by their families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramzan Jammu​ & Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold