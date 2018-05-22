Law and order improved due to Centre's peace initiative: Jammu  & Kashmir DGP

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid today said the Centre's announcement to halt anti-militancy operations during Ramzan has improved the law and order situation in the troubled state, especially in south Kashmir which has lately become a hub of terrorists.

The initiative, he said, also served as a confidence building measure. "The Ramzan ceasefire has been successful thus far. The initiative of Hon'ble PM (Prime Minister) has helped in general improvement in law & order," Vaid tweeted.

"The situation especially in south Kashmir has eased and is serving as confidence building measure for families who want their boys to return back home," added the police chief.

He had earlier, too, appealed to the families of Kashmiri militants to urge their sons to join the mainstream.

On May 16, the Union government directed security forces not to launch counter-terror operations during Ramzan but said they reserve the right to retaliate if attacked.

The government said the decision was taken to help peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment.

The announcement came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on May 19.

More than a dozen militants have laid down arms in the Valley since last year after police announced that they will let militants surrender even during ongoing operations.

Most of these militants returned home after appeals by their families.