Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews state ongoing development projects in 'war-room'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a 'war-room' meeting to review the progress of various projects underway in the state here on Monday.

Among the various projects accessed by the Chief Minister were the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3, under which a new suburban corridor linking Nerul, Belapur, Seawood, Uran is being constructed, the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded railway line, the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli-Vaijnath railway line, Wadsa-Gadchiroli line and issues related to Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor.

The official Twitter handle of the chief minister's office later gave a peek at the progress of a few Metro projects in the state.

"CM @Dev_Fadnavis also reviewed progress of irrigation projects," they mentioned in a separate tweet.