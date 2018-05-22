Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews state ongoing development projects in 'war-room'

The official Twitter handle of the chief minister's office later gave a peek at the progress of a few Metro projects in Maharashtra.

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a 'war-room' meeting to review the progress of various projects underway in the state here on Monday.

Among the various projects accessed by the Chief Minister were the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3, under which a new suburban corridor linking Nerul, Belapur, Seawood, Uran is being constructed, the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded railway line, the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli-Vaijnath railway line, Wadsa-Gadchiroli line and issues related to Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor.

"CM @Dev_Fadnavis also reviewed progress of irrigation projects," they mentioned in a separate tweet.

