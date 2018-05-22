Home Nation

Modi-Putin nine-hour informal meet gives trade, investment boost

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Russian President Vladimir Putin at Sochi in Russia on Monday. | PTI

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India late on Monday after what he described as “extremely productive” discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a nine-hour informal summit in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

“Both leaders agreed to institute a Strategic Economic Dialogue between NITI Aayog of India and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, to identify greater synergy in trade and investment.  

They noted with satisfaction the expanding cooperation in the energy sector and, in this regard, welcomed the arrival of the first consignment of LNG under a long-term agreement between Gazprom and GAIL, next month,” the MEA said after the meet, which included a yacht ride on the Black Sea. 

The two leaders also reiterated the significance of long-standing partnership in the military, security and nuclear energy fields and welcomed the ongoing cooperation in these areas.

‘Will work to fight terror’

Modi and Putin expressed concern over terrorism and radicalisation, and their determination to combat terrorism in all its forms. They endorsed the importance of restoring stability in Afghanistan in an atmosphere free from terrorism, and agreed to work together towards achieving this objective, the MEA said

