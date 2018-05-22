Home Nation

Nipah outbreak: No need to panic, stresses Union health minister JP Nadda

The health ministry has moved a public health team from NCDC Branch Kozhikode to assess the extent of problem, for risk assessment and risk management. 

Published: 22nd May 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister JP Nadda | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union health and family welfare minister J P Nadda on Tuesday, reviewed the Nipah virus outbreak situation in Kerala and stressed that there is no need to panic as containment measures are likely to prevent further outbreak of the disease.

So far, 10 people in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts have died of the deadly viral infection in the state. 

Officials in the health ministry said that a team led by National Centre for Disease Control had visited the house in Perambra from where the initial death was reported. 

“The team found many bats housed in the well from where the family was drawing water.  Some bats have been caught and have been sent for lab examination to confirm whether they are the cause of the disease or not,” a statement from health ministry said.

Sixty different samples have been collected from the spot and sent for examination, it also said. 

The ministry has also moved a public health team from NCDC Branch Kozhikode to assess the extent of problem, for risk assessment and risk management. 

“They are assisting the State Level Team already deployed at the epicentre.  So far, seven patients have been admitted in Baby Memorial Hospital and in the Govt. Medical College at Kozhikode and at the Amrutha Medical College, Ernakulum,” the ministry also said..

Nadda has also urged citizens not to believe in rumours posted on social media and not to spread panic. 

 The NCDC team has as advised hospitals to follow intracranial pressure guidelines, use personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and sample collection, assist in enhancing active fever surveillance in the community strengthen contact tracing in close contacts of cases, relatives, health care workers.

It has also asked the hospitals to ensure isolation facilities, ventilator support and hospital infection control practices and coordinate with animal sector and enhance surveillance for unusual illness and deaths in animals.

