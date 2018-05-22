Oppn attacks Bihar CM 

By Express News Service

PATNA: With Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat set to begin a three-day tour, RJD and Congress on Monday accused CM Nitish Kumar of allowing communalisation of the society and politics in Bihar. Bhagwat is scheduled to reach Patna on a three-day Bihar tour on Tuesday. He would leave for Nawada, where he would address an educational training session of RSS workers. The training session is a 20-day programme, but Bhagwat is scheduled to return to Patna on Friday and leave for Kanpur.

Nawada, the parliamentary constituency of firebrand BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh, had witnessed communal clashes in March. Several communal clashes had also occurred in seven other districts in the same month, causing embarrassment to Nitish. “It is shocking how Nitish Kumar allows Bihar to continually slip deeper into the grip of communalism. Despite all his secular credentials, he is keeping quiet even as the state is under seize of the communal politics practised by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi,” said RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary.