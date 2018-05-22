Home Nation

PM Modi wants to appoint officers picked by RSS in central services: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's message on Twitter came in the wake of a proposal seeking to bring in major changes in the allocation of services to candidates who clear the all-India examination.

Rahul Gandhi | PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged students to "rise", alleging their future was at risk as the prime minister wanted to appoint officers chosen by the RSS by "manipulating" the merit list in civil service examinations.

With the hashtag "ByeByeUPSC", he attached a copy of a letter from the Ministry of Personnel on a proposal from the PMO in this regard.

"The prime minister's office has desired to consider the suggestion of examining if service allocation/cadre allocation to probationers selected on the basis of Civil Services examination be made after the foundation course." the letter said.

It said the PMO had suggested examining the feasibility of weighing the performance of a candidate in the foundation course and "making service allocation as well as cadre allocation to all India service officers, based on the combined score obtained in the civil services exam and the foundation course".

Rahul Gandhi

