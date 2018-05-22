Shah harps on ‘anti-Cong’ verdict to blunt south blow

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah defended his party’s attempt to form the government in Karnataka on Monday, asserting that it had only tried to honour the “anti- Congress mandate” of the people. In a media conference, he accused the Congress of launching a misinformation campaign against the BJP to influence the Supreme Court. He claimed that had Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs not been locked up in hotels, their constituents would have advised them to go with his party.

“The BJP went into elections on planks of misgovernance, corruption, law and order, rising farmer suicides, and atrocities against Dalits and women. People gave mandate to the BJP by electing 104 MLAs. The JD(S) too campaigned against the Congress. The mandate was against the Congress. Hence, the BJP sought to fulfil the people’s mandate by staking claim to form the government,” Shah claimed. “The Congress launched a misinformation campaign to influence the Supreme Court. Yeddyurappa never asked for seven days’ time (to prove majority).

Besides, Congress leaders have admitted that claims of the BJP offering bribes to poach legislators were fake.” Shah refused to speculate on the future of the JD(S)-Congress government, saying he did not believe in astrology when it came to politics. He said the BJP would play a constructive Opposition, but claimed the ruling combine was born of an unholy alliance intended at subverting the people’s mandate.

On the BJP being in the hot seat in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya without being the single largest party, Shah alleged that the Congress had not staked claim to form the government in any of these states “as their leaders were resting”. He recalled that in 1980, the Congress had formed the government in Goa by striking a post-poll alliance with the Maharashtra Gomantak Party, although it had not won a single seat. He took a potshot at the Congress, saying it was now red u c e d t o P P P (Punjab-Puducherry-Parivar).

Pooh-poohing the claim that the BJP was being ring-fenced by Opposition parties ahead of the 2019 elections, Shah said that “all of them were against the BJP in 2014” as well. “What will Mamata Banerjee do in Karnataka, what will Akhilesh Yadav do in Madhya Pradesh and what will Rahul Gandhi do in West Bengal?” he asked.

Shah refused to attach too much significance to the BJP’s losses in nine Lok Sabha bypolls. “The Congress is celebrating BJP’s losses in nine bypolls. Why don’t they say in the same breath that BJP wrested power from them in 14 states since 2014?” he asked. He wondered why the people in Karnataka were not celebrating the JD(S)-Congress alliance. “Why have JD(S) MLAs not yet taken out victory processions?” he asked.