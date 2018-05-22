Home Nation

Soldier Chandu Chavan, who had crossed LoC after 2016 Surgical Strike, seeks retirement​

Chavan had "inadvertently" strayed across the Line of Control in September 2016 after the Surgical Strike and spent nearly four months in captivity in Pakistan.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, army personnel taking positions in an orchard field during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan who had "inadvertently" strayed across the Line of Control in September 2016 after the Surgical Strike and spent nearly four months in captivity in Pakistan before released, has sought premature discharge from service.

Chavan (24), who was admitted to the psychiatry ward in Military Hospital at Kirkee here, has written a letter to his seniors requesting them to relieve him from service, saying he is "disturbed".

The 37 Rashtriya Rifles jawan had gone missing on September 29, 2016 after he "inadvertently" crossed the LoC, following which the Pakistan Army had taken him into custody.

He was handed over to the Indian Army after four months.

After returning, Chavan, who hails from Dhule district, faced a sentence for leaving his post without informing his seniors and was later transferred to the Armed Corps Centre in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Chavan, who was discharged from the hospital earlier today, told PTI that he was seeking retirement as he is "disturbed after whatever happened to me in the last two years".

"I have written to my seniors and requested them to prematurely discharge me from my duties and give me pension," he said.

Chavan said the Army provided him all possible help and he had no complaints.

A Southern Command officer, however, said they have not received any letter from Chavan.

"We are yet to know the fact as no letter from him has been received so far," the officer said.

