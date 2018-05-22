Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Internet snapping becomes new norm

The snapping of internet and imposition of security restrictions every now and then have become a new norm in Srinagar. After every encounter and civilian casualties, authorities snap mobile internet connections in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley. On every shutdown and protest call of separatists, authorities also impose curbs.

Authorities have disallowed Friday congregational prayers on many occasions at Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar fearing law and order problems. Frequent restrictions have drawn strong resentment from residents and businessmen, who have asked the administration to come up with some alternatives instead of taking city population hostage by enforcing curbs every now and then.



Chief Secretary gets third extension

J&K Chief Secretary Bharat Bushan Vyas was granted third extension. This time he has been granted a one-year service extension. For his third extension, the central government had to amend the Service Rules. According to new rule made by Union Ministry of Personnel, an officer holding the post of chief secretary in Jammu and Kashmir may be given an extension of service, under exceptional circumstances, for a period beyond six months. But the total term of the chief secretary shall not exceed three years or up to the age of 62.Vyas, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was set to retire on May 31. But now his service is extended by a year with effect from June 1, 2018.

Doctors call off strike after 6 days

Doctors at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura observed strike for six days to seek removal of pay anomaly. The strike affected work for six days. Resident doctors had alleged pay anomaly. They said before 2001, resident doctors, including senior and post-graduate residents, were paid in a pay band that was at par with AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh but the scales were reduced post 2001. The doctors demanded restoration of the pay band. The hospital administration held talks with the doctors and assured them that their demands would be looked into by the government. It was after the assurances that resident doctors called of their strike.

Court reserves order on police driver’s bail plea

A court has reserved order on bail application of a police driver, who is accused of running over a youth during clashes at Noorbagh area of downtown Srinagar on May 5. The family of the youth, Adil Ahmed Yadoo, had filed a case against the police in the court of Srinagar chief judicial magistrate. Yadoo, 18, was crushed to death by the police vehicle at Noorbagh area during clashes against the killing of three militants. A video had gone viral showing a bullet-proof police vehicle running over Yadoo. Police had arrested the driver of the armoured vehicle.

The driver through his counsel had filed a bail application. The lawyer of the aggrieved family opposed his bail application pleading that deliberate and intentional action of the accused falls within definition of murder. “The viral video has shocked the society. Rejection of bail of the accused is in the interest of public at large,” the laywer said. After hearing both the sides, court had reserved its verdict.