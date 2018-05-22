Home Nation

Tarini makes history

In a first, a six-member all-women crew from the Indian navy circumnavigated the globe for over seven months, and arrived in style on Monday at their home port in Goa!

Published: 22nd May 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

At each port they docked, the crew received a rousing welcome both from the Indian diaspora and also from the local community.

By Abhijit Mulya
Express News Service

MUMBAI: I feel honored and humbled by the achievement of these six young naval officers,” said Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She welcomed the Indian Navy’s sixmember all-women crew that arrived at their home port of INS Mandovi in Goa on Monday after circumnavigating the globe in over eight months on board the naval vessel, INSV Tarini. “This is what Indian youth, who is ready to face challenges, can achieve,” added the minister, who had flagged off the mission on September 10, 2017 at Mandovi.

Titled ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, the expedition encouraged the use of environment friendly non-conventional renewable energy resources and aimed at harnessing renewable energy. The first-ever all-women crew was headed by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, ably assisted by Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta. During the 254-day long voyage, the 55-foot sailing vessel covered over 22,000 nautical miles across five countries — Australia, New Zealand, Falkland Islands (UK), South Africa and Mauritius.

At each port they docked, the crew received a rousing welcome both from the Indian diaspora and also from the local community. The vessel has met all criteria of circumnavigation such as crossing the Equator twice, crossing all Longitudes, and also the three great capes (Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and Cape of Good Hope). The expedition was covered in six legs, with halts at five ports: Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falklands), Cape Town (South Africa) and Port Louis (Mauritius).

The crew and the vessel encountered rough seas on numerous occasions during the voyage. The extremely cold climate coupled with stormy weather conditions especially in the Southern Ocean made the task daunting and challenging.

The vessel also witnessed winds in excess of 60 knots and waves up to 9-10 metres high, while crossing the Pacific Ocean. “Facing winds gushing at a speed of up to 60 miles with 9-10-metre high waves before navigating the Cape Horn was the worst experience,” said Lt Vartika Joshi. “We also encountered a whale while entering Indian waters near Goa. Dolphins and other kinds of aquatic fauna were our only companions while we were at sea for 194 days.”

“We have successfully shown that circumnavigation is not a prerogative of only men. What matters is training. We have proved that gender is not an issue when it is about winning challenges,” said Lt Commander S Vijaya Devi from Moirang, Manipur. She had received the Nari Shakti Award at the hands of President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of International Women’s day this year.

MEET THE CREW

Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Lt Cdr Swathi P, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 

Lt Aishwarya Boddapati, Hyderabad, Telangana

Lt Sh Vijaya Devi, Moirang, Kwakta Santhong, Manipur

Lt Payal Gupta, Dehradun, Uttrakhand

 

BEFORE TARINI

Before Tarini’s voyage, Indians have successfully completed two similar exercises. The first solo circumnavigation was undertaken by Commander Dilip Donde, SC (Retd) from Aug 19, 2009 to May 19, 2010 on board another indigenously-built vessel INSV Mhadei. It was later used by Lt Commander Abhilash Tomy for his own single-handed, unassisted, non-stop circumnavigation from Nov 1, 2012 to Mar 31, 2013.

TRAINED TO SAIL

The six officers trained under Captain Dilip Donde, the first Indian to solo-circumnavigate the globe
(Aug 19, 2009 to May 19, 2010) onboard the INSV Mhadei.

After the formation of the Ocean Sailing Node in Goa in Aug 2016, the all-women crew training was undertaken under Captain Atool Sinha, Officer-in-Charge, Ocean Sailing Node, an Asian Games Silver medallist for nearly two years.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama team also participated in the Cape to Rio Race 2017 on-board INSV Mhadei as part of mixed crew skippered by Captain Sinha and perfected their skill of sailing through rough weather, under his tutelage.

TeamTarini sailed for nearly 20,000 nautical miles on board INSV Mhadei and INSV Tarini as part of their training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tarini Vartika Joshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

When 40 is hot in more ways than one!

Fake currency seized, two arrested in Kolkata

Google celebrates social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures