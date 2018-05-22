Home Nation

TNIE EXCLUSIVE | BrahMos missile successfully test fired with new indigenised components

The missile was test fired from a ground-based launcher at the launching complex -III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast at about 11.30 am.

Published: 22nd May 2018

First test of second generation supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from Odisha based defence facility successful. (EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indo-Russian joint venture supersonic cruise missile BrahMos is slowly
but steadily turning into an indigenous system.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted a developmental trial of the world class missile with several indigenous components incorporated for the first time.

The missile was test fired from a ground-based launcher at the launching complex -III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast at about 11.30 am.

Defence sources said the missile flew in the designated complex trajectory and destroyed the designated target meeting all mission parameters. Possessing the advanced capability the missile will provide
an edge to the user with precise hit.

“The trial was aimed at validating some new indigenised components. The missile tested was fitted with indigenously developed F1, F2 and F3 sections besides hundreds of varieties of cables and electronic sub-systems,” a defence official said.

While the F1 and F2 sections have been produced by the defence arm of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and F3 by Godrej, other components have been manufactured by a couple of other Indian companies.

This was second test of the missile in the last two days. On Monday, the weapon system was test fired with life extension technology making it more durable and economical. It is the first missile in the Indian inventory to possess the advanced technology.

The successful test has further bolstered India’s national security. On March 22, the missile was tested with an indigenous seeker at Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.

“These components used in the earlier version of the missile were of Russian made. Since the Indian made components performed as expected, we can now go for complete indigenisation of BrahMos cruise
system,” the official told ‘The New Indian Express’.

The nine-meter meter long missile can travel at thrice the speed of sound and carry a conventional warhead weighing upto 300 kg. The formidable and lethal weapon can be fired from multiple platforms based on land, ship, sub-marines and air.

Launched either in vertical or inclined position, it can attack surface targets from a low altitude of 10 meters covering 360 degree. The missile can utilise a variety of flight trajectories, integrating high and low profile optimising range and detectability.

Meanwhile, the BrahMos Aerospace Limited is developing BrahMos-II, the second generation of the series which will have hypersonic cruise speed upto Mach 7, besides a miniature version of the missile
BrahMos NG.

