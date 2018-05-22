TNIE EXCLUSIVE | BrahMos missile tested with indigenous components achieves major milestone

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indo-Russian joint venture supersonic cruise missile BrahMos is slowly but steadily

turning into an indigenous system.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved another feat on Tuesday by successfully conducting a developmental trial of the world class missile with several indigenous components incorporated for the first time.

The missile was test fired from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) at the launching complex - III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast at about 11.30 am.

Defence sources said the missile flew in the pre-designated complex trajectory fulfilling mission parameters. Possessing the advanced capability, the missile will provide an edge to the user with precise hit.

The trial was aimed at validating major subsystems manufactured indigenously under Make-in-India programme. The missile tested was fitted with indigenously developed F1, F2 and F3 sections besides hundreds of varieties of cables and electronic sub-systems.

While the F1 and F2 sections have been produced by the defence arm of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and F3 by Godrej, other components have been manufactured by a couple of other Indian companies. These components used in the earlier version of the missile were of Russian made.

Director General of BrahMos Sudhir Mishra said critical indigenous components including fuel management system and other non-metallic airframe components have qualified to form part of the missile.

This was second test of the missile in the last two days. On Monday, the weapon system was test fired with life extension technology making it more durable and economical. It is the first missile in the Indian inventory to possess the advanced technology.

The successful test has further bolstered India's national security. On March 22, the missile was tested with an indigenous seeker at Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.

Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister and DG (Missiles and Strategic Systems) G Satheesh Reddy and DRDO Chairman S Christopher have congratulated the scientists for successfully developing multiple sections of BrahMos and proving them in the mission.

The nine-meter meter long missile can travel at thrice the speed of sound and carry a conventional warhead weighing upto 300 kg. The formidable and lethal weapon can be fired from multiple platforms based on land, ship, sub-marines and air.

Launched either in vertical or inclined position, it can attack surface targets from a low altitude of 10 meters covering 360 degree. The missile can utilise a variety of flight trajectories, integrating high and low profile optimising range and detectability.

“BrahMos has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, the BrahMos Aerospace Limited is developing BrahMos-II, the second generation of the series which will have hypersonic cruise speed upto Mach 7, besides a miniature version of the missile

BrahMos NG.