Home Nation

TNIE EXCLUSIVE | BrahMos missile tested with indigenous components achieves major milestone

The missile was test fired from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) at the launching complex - III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast at about 11.30 am.

Published: 22nd May 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

First test of second generation supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from Odisha based defence facility successful. (EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indo-Russian joint venture supersonic cruise missile BrahMos is slowly but steadily
turning into an indigenous system.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved another feat on Tuesday by successfully conducting a developmental trial of the world class missile with several indigenous components incorporated for the first time.

The missile was test fired from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) at the launching complex - III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast at about 11.30 am.

Defence sources said the missile flew in the pre-designated complex trajectory fulfilling mission parameters. Possessing the advanced capability, the missile will provide an edge to the user with precise hit.

The trial was aimed at validating major subsystems manufactured indigenously under Make-in-India programme. The missile tested was fitted with indigenously developed F1, F2 and F3 sections besides hundreds of varieties of cables and electronic sub-systems.

While the F1 and F2 sections have been produced by the defence arm of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and F3 by Godrej, other components have been manufactured by a couple of other Indian companies. These components used in the earlier version of the missile were of Russian made.

Director General of BrahMos Sudhir Mishra said critical indigenous components including fuel management system and other non-metallic airframe components have qualified to form part of the missile.

This was second test of the missile in the last two days. On Monday, the weapon system was test fired with life extension technology making it more durable and economical. It is the first missile in the Indian inventory to possess the advanced technology.

The successful test has further bolstered India's national security. On March 22, the missile was tested with an indigenous seeker at Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.

Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister and DG (Missiles and Strategic Systems) G Satheesh Reddy and DRDO Chairman S Christopher have congratulated the scientists for successfully developing multiple sections of BrahMos and proving them in the mission.

The nine-meter meter long missile can travel at thrice the speed of sound and carry a conventional warhead weighing upto 300 kg. The formidable and lethal weapon can be fired from multiple platforms based on land, ship, sub-marines and air.

Launched either in vertical or inclined position, it can attack surface targets from a low altitude of 10 meters covering 360 degree. The missile can utilise a variety of flight trajectories, integrating high and low profile optimising range and detectability.

“BrahMos has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, the BrahMos Aerospace Limited is developing BrahMos-II, the second generation of the series which will have hypersonic cruise speed upto Mach 7, besides a miniature version of the missile
BrahMos NG. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DRDO BrahMos Missile

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold