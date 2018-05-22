Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl rescued, six nabbed for sex trafficking

The SP said the girl was first brought to Delhi from Assam with the promise of a job.

By PTI

MATHURA: The Kotwali Police here has rescued a 15-year-old girl, who is from Assam, and nabbed six people who were allegedly involved in human trafficking, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said the girl was rescued yesterday from a private guest house here in unconscious state and was sent for a medical examination and is said be in normal condition.

"Police are still hunting for a man and a woman who played a vital role in the sex racket," Singh said.

Subsequently, she was taken to Mathura by a person named Jeetu, who has been evading police arrest in a case, with the same inducement.

He said the police received information from local residents about some suspicious activities going on in the guest house after which the police swung into and rescued the girl and arrested the six.

The police have identified four of the six accused as Aditya (from Jhunjhunu, Rajisthan), Anuj Kumar (Hisar, Hariyana), Akhilesh Kumar (Aurangabad, Bihar) and Manoj Kumar (Mathura).

The first three live in the MES colony here.

The two other accused are students, police said, adding all the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

