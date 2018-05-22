Home Nation

West Bengal: Man dies after being bit by ‘Tarantula spider’ on train

Published: 22nd May 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A West Bengal resident died after being bit by suspected Tarantula spider on a Howrah-bound train from Chennai on Monday night.

Pintu Sahoo (38), a resident of Chatri village in Purba Medinipur district’s Egra died in Egra Super-specialty hospital after being bit by a spider on Howrah-bound Kanyakumari Express. Doctors suspect that the cause was death was that of spider venom and also claim that Sahoo could have been saved if treated on time.

Pintu Sahoo and his wife Pranati Sahoo were returning from Chennai after treating their nine-year-old son Prateek of nervous problems at a hospital in the southern metropolis when Pintu Sahoo, who was
sleeping on the upper berth of the train, was bit by a spider on Sunday evening, sources revealed.

Soon, his entire body started itching and he became restless. His wife claimed that despite being asked for medical attention, the Ticket Examiner did not pay any heed. Ultimately, a fellow passenger, who was a doctor, examined Pintu Sahoo and gave him painkillers, sources revealed.

Finally, the trio got down at Kharagpur Railway Station in West Bengal at around 11pm on Sunday night and went to a doctor who also downplayed the bite and gave some medicines. The trio then took a bus to Egra and admitted Pintu Sahoo. However, he could not be saved even after receiving medical attention.

“We suspect that the patient was bit by a spider in the train compartment. However, we cannot be sure whether it was a Tarantula as claimed by the patient’s kin. Delay in receiving medical attention spread the venom throughout the body of the patient,” Egra super-specialty hospital superintendent Gopal Gupta said.
The patient’s wife Pranati Sahoo lamented that his husband could have been saved if the Railway authorities co-operated on time.

Meanwhile, another Tarantula spider scare was spread at Goaltore Kotwal Rural Hospital on Monday after doctors and patients saw a large furry spider at the eye department. Though, forest rangers were summoned, the terrorised patient killed the spider, the carcass of which was sent for examination.
Tarantula is the largest spider species in the world known for its poisonous venom and attacking capabilities. It is found across African and South Asian forests.

