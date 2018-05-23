10 civilians injured in Jammu & Kashmir grenade attack

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Ten civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were today injured in a grenade attack carried out by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The militants hurled the bomb at a security forces patrol party at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir, they said.

The resulting explosion caused injuries to the civilians, including the boy and a few women, police said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital from where four were referred to Srinagar for further treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation for the militants, police said.