Home Nation

2016 Jat stir: Haryana not to act on cases sought to be withdrawn

A total of 2,100 cases pertaining to arson and violence were registered in connection with the agitation.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of the 2016 Jat agitation in Haryana. | PTI

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided not to act on the more than 400 cases registered in connection with the 2016 agitation by members of the Jat community demanding reservation in education and government jobs.

During a resumed hearing in a case related to the agitation, the government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has sought to withdraw the cases.

"We made a statement that the state government will not proceed till next date of hearing in 407 cases in which permission for withdrawal has been given (by the government)," Haryana Advocate General B R Mahajan said.

During the hearing, amicus curiae Anupam Gupta objected to the state government's move to withdraw the cases, including those pertaining to arson and violence.

A division bench of justices A K Mittal and T S Dhindsa posted the matter for hearing on July 12.

The government submitted a list of 407 cases for which it has given permission for withdrawal, he said.

Mahajan said on the previous hearing, the court had asked the state government to submit a list of cases sought to be withdrawn.

He informed that a SIT headed by IG Amitabh Dhillon also submitted a status report on the untraced cases in Rohtak, which was the epicentre of the agitation.

Incidents of violence and arson during the February 2016 agitation left 30 people dead and several injured.

A total of 2,100 cases pertaining to arson and violence were registered in connection with the agitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold