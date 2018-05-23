Home Nation

At least six BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh  complain of getting extortion messages

The six lawmakers have lodged separate FIRs claiming that they have received these threat messages over the past couple of days and the sender has demanded the money be paid within three days.

Published: 23rd May 2018 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of BJP flag.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: At least six BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have filed police complaints that they have been receiving extortion messages on their phones asking them to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the sender's account lest their families would be eliminated, police said today.

The six lawmakers have lodged separate FIRs claiming that they have received these threat messages over the past couple of days and the sender, who happens to be the same person in all the cases, has demanded the money be paid within three days, they said.

The MLAs who claimed to have received the messages are: Veer Vikram Singh (Meeranpur Katra, Shahjahanpur), Prem Narayan Pandey (Tarabganj, Gonda), Vinay Kumar Dwivedi (Mehnuan, Gonda), Vinod Katiyar (Bhognipur, Kanpur), Shahshank Trivedi (Maholi, Sitapur) and Anita Rajput (Debai in Bulandshahr).

"I got WhatsApp messages and calls demanding Rs 10 lakh. The sender said if I did not pay the money my family members will be eliminated," Katiyar told PTI The MLAs have complained about receiving similar threats and in all the cases, the sender's name is stated as Ali Budesh Bhai from Dubai, said Pravin Kumar, the DIG (Law and Order).

He said a detailed investigation in being carried out but prima facie it looks like an act of mischief.

"The help of Special Task Force is also being taken wherever required and the case will be solved very soon and guilty punished," he said.

Anand Kumar, the ADG (Law and Order), said it looks like a planned conspiracy to create panic. There is no need to panic though, he said. "The security of the MLAs as well as their relatives is being reviewed."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
extortion messages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka