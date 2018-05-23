BJP leader Ashok Parnami receives death threats on WhatsApp

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's outgoing BJP President Ashok Parnami has filed a police complaint after allegedly receiving a series of threatening messages on WhatsApp, a party spokesperson said today.

Parnami first received a life threat message on Sunday demanding extortion money in next three days, BJP spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

He added that after Parnami didn't pay any heed to the threat, the unidentified person yesterday sent messages threatening to kill his family following which he lodged a police complaint.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated by senior police officials, DCP (East) Kunwar Rashtradeep said.