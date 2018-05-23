Home Nation

Congress accuses Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of violating model code

Published: 23rd May 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding violation of model code of conduct. However, the BJP has brushed aside the allegations saying that the CM was just reading out the manifesto at the public rally.

“The BJP is making a blatant misuse of power in the Palghar by lection. Money, religious places and government machinery I being put to wrongful use. Hence we lodged complaint against the CM,” said state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Sawant lodged a formal complaint with the election commission officials at the Palghar collector’s office today after which he also complained that the EC is working under the government pressure. 

“After listening to CM’s May 20 speech in the election rally, where he showered several promises including exclusion 29 villages from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area, the EC should have initiated a suo moto action. However, since that didn’t do that we lodged a formal complaint,” Sawant said. 

He added that the commission didn’t take action on his complaint against the CM for violating model code during Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Elections Two years back.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye pointed out that the CM just reiterated promises mentioned in the election manifesto during the said election rally and hence that doesn’t amount to violation of the model code of conduct.

