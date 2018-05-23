Home Nation

Congress leader P Chidambaram says petrol price can be cut by Rs 25 per litre

Published: 23rd May 2018 10:05 AM

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the Centre for the fuel price hike and claimed that the rate can be reduced by Rs 25 per litre but the government is not doing it.

"It is possible to cut upto Rs 25 per litre, but the government will not. They will cheat the people by cutting price by Re 1 or Rs 2 per litre of petrol," he said over Twitter.

Across the four metropolitan cities, prices rose around 30 paise on Tuesday. In Delhi and Mumbai, the fuel was sold at Rs 76.87 and Rs 84.70 per litre, up from Rs Rs 76.57 and Rs 84.40 respectively on Monday.

"Bonanza to central government is Rs 25 on every litre of petrol. This money rightfully belongs to the average consumer.

"Central government saves Rs 15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. It also puts additional tax of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol," he added.

