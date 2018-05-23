Five civilians killed, three BSF jawans among 35 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

JAMMU: There is a war-like situation along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, where five civilians were killed and 30 injured as Pakistani troops fired 82 mm and long range mortar shells towards BSF posts and civilian areas in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts on Wednesday.

A BSF official said the border guards in retaliation targeted Pakistani posts and positions, and the firing and mortar shelling continued throughout the night and intermittently in the day.

“Two civilians were killed in Samba, one each in Hira Nagar sector of Kathua, one in Arnia and one in RS Pura sector,” an official said, adding that the injured have been evacuated to different hospitals.

Nine shelter camps have been established for residents in RS Pura and Arnia. Jammu Additional Deputy Commissioner Arun Manhas said that out of the 1.5 lakh population in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, about 80,000 have either been evacuated or have migrated to safer places.

“We have told border residents not to return to their places till the situation improves,” Manhas said.

All educational institutions near the IB have been closed as a precautionary measure.

“The educational institutions within 5 km radius of IB will be closed tomorrow too,” an official said. Another official said there is a war-like situation.

“There is total uncertainty, fear and chaos along the IB. You don’t know when the shelling will start. People are scared to return to their homes,” he said. At least 11 people including an eight-month-old baby and two BSF men have been killed in Pakistani shelling since May 18.