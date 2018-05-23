Home Nation

Image of West Bengal police flashing ‘victory sign’ with TMC leaders for winning Rajganj panchayat elections goes viral

The photograph shows Rajganj officer-in-charge and sub-inspector of the police station along with deputy superintendent of police Rajiv Bhattacharya along with local TMC leaders. 

Police officials and Trinamool Congress leaders show victory sign in Raiganj in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. (Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In an embarrassment for the West Bengal police, a photograph of policemen flashing ‘victory sign’ with winning Trinamool Congress leaders in panchayat elections at Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district has gone viral over the internet.

The photograph, which was shared by TMC’s Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy, shows Rajganj officer-in-charge and sub-inspector of the police station along with deputy superintendent of police Rajiv Bhattacharya along with local TMC leaders. However, no action has been taken against the policemen.

The region was witness to pitched battles between TMC and BJP cadres and ballot boxes were burnt. Rajganj also witnessed re-poll due to the violence. The opposition had alleged police nexus with the ruling party in the elections. Re-election was conducted in a gram panchayat in Raiganj after ballot papers were found stolen from the counting centre.

Some 23 people have died and over a 100 injured in violence in West Bengal panchayat elections in West Bengal on May 14. The opposition has alleged massive rigging in most of the elections.

