Meghalaya HSSLC Arts & SSLC results 2018 on May 25

Tura: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Tura will declare the Meghalaya Class 12 i.e. Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC (Class 10) Results 2018 on May 25.

This year, a total of 29840 candidates had appeared for the HSSLC (Class 12) examination at 62 examination centres in Khasi-Jaintia region and 39 others in Garo Hills, which was conducted between 6 and 29 March, 2018. Whereas, more than 50,000 students had sat for the SSLC exams, conducted from March7 to March 19, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

www.results.shiksha/meghalaya

Steps to check your results:

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

STEP 3: Provide your details of HSSLC 2018 examination like your roll number, study mode (regular/distance/online), D.O.B., name, mobile number, email address and city name

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your result will be displayed

STEP 6: Download your result for future reference

