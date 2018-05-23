Meghalaya HSSLC Arts & SSLC results 2018 on May 25

Tura: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Tura will declare the Meghalaya Class 12 i.e. Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC (Class 10) Results 2018 on May 25.

This year, a total of 29840 candidates had appeared for the HSSLC (Class 12) examination at 62 examination centres in Khasi-Jaintia region and 39 others in Garo Hills, which was conducted between 6 and 29 March, 2018. Whereas, more than 50,000 students had sat for the SSLC exams, conducted from March7 to March 19, 2018.

